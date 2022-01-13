No camel slaughter here: Telangana government to High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a PIL questioning camel slaughter, the Telangana government filed a detailed affidavit stating that slaughtering of the animal was not allowed in any of the slaughterhouses in the state. Also, it is illegal if any animal is slaughtered outside the slaughterhouse.

The government also stated that the GHMC is taking necessary action to prevent the illegal slaughter of animals, including the camel. It was further stated that certain camels, which were brought from Rajasthan, were seized and transported back to the state. Details were given about livestock census, 2019 which showed that only 71 camels were there in Telangana.

The government said authorities register cases whenever camels are rescued by the police. It has been also stated that the state government has issued necessary orders from time to time keeping in view the directions issued by the Supreme Court. After the formation of Telangana, the State Animal Welfare Board was constituted. The Board was reconstituted again on December 2, 2019. The government was taking all possible steps to ensure that no camel is slaughtered in the state.

Any person, who violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, with respect to the camel, shall certainly be punished in accordance with law. The HC bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice N Tukaramji disposed of the PIL and stated that, in the light of the aforesaid, no further orders are required to be passed.