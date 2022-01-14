AI course in government colleges huge hit with over 30,000 applying

Mohsin Ali By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state government has introduced an Artificial Intelligence course for undergraduate students from this academic year that will provide job-oriented technical education to students of government colleges on par with private institutions.

For this, it has asked the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) to design and introduce the course in the curriculum. The course has been introduced in all engineering and computer science colleges in Telangana and it has been well received, with over 4,000 students opting for AI as a subject.

JNTU-Hyderabad has started full-time B.Tech with Artificial Intelligence, Computer Science & IT, Computer Science and Business System, IT and Engineering from Academic Year 2022-23. Bachelor of Science, Machine learning, Blockchain technology and data analytics, too, have been started in Degree courses.

JNTU Registrar M Manzoor Hussain said that around 3,000 students have enrolled in the course in JNTU and its affiliated colleges, while many expressed disappointment at not getting a seat. “As many as 30,000 applications were received for the course during admissions. AI is in demand across the globe, even freshers are getting attractive salary packages,” he said.

Manzoor Hussain said that the JNTU is conducting training sessions for faculty and has signed an MoU with NASSCOM to facilitate this. According to TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, the state government approved the proposal to start the course in government institutions for students who cannot afford lakhs in fees.