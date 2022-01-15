Release fee sop dues for BC students: BJP to Telangana government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding the state government to clear the fees reimbursement arrears and scholarships for 14 lakh BC students pending since two years, BJP state president B Sanjay Kumar on Friday said the arrears have piled up to Rs 3,000 crore.

In a statement, he reminded that there was no cap on fees reimbursement for BC students pursuing graduate and post-graduate courses in undivided AP, till the then chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy amended GO 18. This allowed the government to fully reimburse students securing ranks below 10,000 rank and also capping the reimbursement for the rest to Rs 35,000. This continued even after formation of Telangana.

Urging the state government to reconsider its stand on the issue, Sanjay Kumar stated that BC students across Telangana were facing unforeseen difficulties, as educational institutions were withholding their transfer certificates due to non-payment of fee reimbursement amount.