Seniors in BJP plot rebellion against Bandi Sanjay

One of the senior leaders lamented that for the last two years, they have not been invited to any party programme or to participate in any protests against the TRS government.

Published: 15th January 2022 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Bandi Sanjay

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay (File photo | Express)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar faces a rebellion in his stronghold, if the moves by senior leaders of the party bear fruit. These leaders have intensified their activities against Sanjay Kumar of late; two days ago, they had held a meeting at a private function hall in Karimnagar. 

These senior leaders had kept themselves aloof from party activities and also the leadership for the last two years over their differences with Sanjay Kumar. In fact, these senior leaders have not yet met him after he was elected the BJP state president. 

Among these senior leaders is a former MLA and a former district president, who are in touch with other leaders of the party in the district. Sources close to these leaders said that this group plans a massive meeting in Hyderabad on January 18 or 19 and to gather as big a crowd as possible, they are consulting senior leaders from other districts in the state who, too, have some grouse against the party and the high command. 

One of these senior leaders lamented that for the last two years, they have not been invited to any party programme or to participate in any protests against the TRS government. This leader said that if this continues, they will be erased from public memory. 

“We have been waiting patiently for the last two years, but our patience has run out. It’s now time to take a stand,” this leader said, accusing the party high command and the state president of preferring newcomers to seniors. Another leader said that they were unable to bear the insults and humiliations. He said all the seniors who have been neglected in the party were ready to face any action, including suspension.

