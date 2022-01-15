STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy reminds CM KCR of his 2017 promise

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday dug up some past statements of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and sought to know the status of the assurances.

Published: 15th January 2022 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday dug up some past statements of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and sought to know the status of the assurances. “On April 7, 2017, KCR had assured that by Financial Year 2018-19, the state government will provide 24 to 26 lakh tonne fertilisers free of cost to farmers,” Revanth Reddy said.

Revanth Reddy also tweeted a video of the TRS supremo from April 13, 2017, where the latter could be heard telling a gathering of party leaders that, “There are 55 lakh farmers in the state. They need 13 lakh tonnes urea, 11 lakh tonnes DAP, 1.7 lakh tonnes potassium. There are other things like ammonia-gimmonia, zinc-binc, which the farmers would need.”

The video shows Rao then declaring: “What I’m going to say is going to be historic. The entire country will become ‘aagam’ (in a hurry). Maybe I was born to do this. In the present year’s budget Rs 4,000 crore will go to clearing debts. But in the next financial year, we will give 24 lakh to 26 lakh tonne fertilisers consumed in the state free-of-cost to the farmers...100 percent”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy Telangana CM KCR free fertiliser promise Telangana government
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp