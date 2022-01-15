Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy reminds CM KCR of his 2017 promise

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Friday dug up some past statements of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and sought to know the status of the assurances. “On April 7, 2017, KCR had assured that by Financial Year 2018-19, the state government will provide 24 to 26 lakh tonne fertilisers free of cost to farmers,” Revanth Reddy said.

This was on April 13th,2017…

where @TelanganaCMO promised free fertilizers for the farmers of the state.



It’s over 4 years and it’s comfortably and completely ignored…



Instead of challenging and escaping from debates…I demand @KTRTRS to atleast implement it for the farmers. pic.twitter.com/RQCmoUsXml — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) January 14, 2022

Revanth Reddy also tweeted a video of the TRS supremo from April 13, 2017, where the latter could be heard telling a gathering of party leaders that, “There are 55 lakh farmers in the state. They need 13 lakh tonnes urea, 11 lakh tonnes DAP, 1.7 lakh tonnes potassium. There are other things like ammonia-gimmonia, zinc-binc, which the farmers would need.”

The video shows Rao then declaring: “What I’m going to say is going to be historic. The entire country will become ‘aagam’ (in a hurry). Maybe I was born to do this. In the present year’s budget Rs 4,000 crore will go to clearing debts. But in the next financial year, we will give 24 lakh to 26 lakh tonne fertilisers consumed in the state free-of-cost to the farmers...100 percent”.