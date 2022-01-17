Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy test positive for Covid

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/JANGAON: TRS leader and Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy on Sunday positive for Covid-19, for the second time. After noticing mild symptoms, the MLA opted to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test that confirmed the infection.

After receiving the test, the MLA has isolated himself at home and asked all those who met him in the recent past to undergo a test.

According to information, Yadagiri Reddy lives with family members in Hyderabad and visits the district occasionally. He participated in TRS party programmes in the constituency.

Sources said that the medical and health officials collected samples of his staff and are awaiting a report. Meanwhile, the MGM Hospital, Warangal, Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao tested positive for Covid-19 virus on Sunday.

In view of the illness by Srinivas Rao, the medical teams conducted RAT test and infected the virus. He himself isolated at home.