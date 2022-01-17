STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy test positive for Covid

After receiving the test, the MLA has isolated himself at home and asked all those who met him in the recent past to undergo a test.

Published: 17th January 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/JANGAON: TRS leader and Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy on Sunday positive for Covid-19, for the second time.  After noticing mild symptoms, the MLA opted to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test that confirmed the infection. 

After receiving the test, the MLA has isolated himself at home and asked all those who met him in the recent past to undergo a test.

According to information, Yadagiri Reddy lives with family members in Hyderabad and visits the district occasionally. He participated in TRS party programmes in the constituency.

Sources said that the medical and health officials collected samples of his staff and are awaiting a report. Meanwhile, the MGM Hospital, Warangal, Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao tested positive for Covid-19 virus on Sunday. 

In view of the illness by Srinivas Rao, the medical teams conducted RAT test and infected the virus. He himself isolated at home. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy Jangaon MLA Covid-19
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp