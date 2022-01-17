STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Neolithic rock art site found in Sircilla village

A neolithic era rock art site atop a hillock near Pothireddipally village of Yellareddipet mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district has been discovered by an archaeology enthusiast. 

Published: 17th January 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

The Neolithic rock art site found in Rajanna-Sircilla district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A neolithic era rock art site atop a hillock near Pothireddipally village of Yellareddipet mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district has been discovered by an archaeology enthusiast. Sadasivananda, a member of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam (KTCB), has discovered the rock-art 5 km from the village atop a hillock locally called ‘Sithari Gattu Maisamma Gutta.’ 

The pictures were painted on the base of a huge boulder called ‘Padigerayi’ covering a canvas area measuring 6 ft in height and 10 ft in width. 

Nine designs were painted on the boulder, with each pattern having inner circles and what appears to look like rays on the outer and inner sides of the designs of a circular pattern. Locals from Tenugu (Mudiraju) community have been offering prayers to this rock art, treating it as their deity ‘Maisamma’. 

According to S Haragopal, convener, KTCB, this rock art is comparable with similar art found in Rachakonda, Mattamralla Thanda and Velpugonda in Telangana, going by the style of art and designs used.  The KTCB convener said the rock art could be dated back 1,500 years and could have been used for religious rituals in those times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neolithic rock art site Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam Sithari Gattu Maisamma Gutta
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp