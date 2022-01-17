Neolithic rock art site found in Sircilla village

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A neolithic era rock art site atop a hillock near Pothireddipally village of Yellareddipet mandal in Rajanna-Sircilla district has been discovered by an archaeology enthusiast. Sadasivananda, a member of Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam (KTCB), has discovered the rock-art 5 km from the village atop a hillock locally called ‘Sithari Gattu Maisamma Gutta.’

The pictures were painted on the base of a huge boulder called ‘Padigerayi’ covering a canvas area measuring 6 ft in height and 10 ft in width.

Nine designs were painted on the boulder, with each pattern having inner circles and what appears to look like rays on the outer and inner sides of the designs of a circular pattern. Locals from Tenugu (Mudiraju) community have been offering prayers to this rock art, treating it as their deity ‘Maisamma’.

According to S Haragopal, convener, KTCB, this rock art is comparable with similar art found in Rachakonda, Mattamralla Thanda and Velpugonda in Telangana, going by the style of art and designs used. The KTCB convener said the rock art could be dated back 1,500 years and could have been used for religious rituals in those times.