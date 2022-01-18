Interns at Kakatiya Medical College forced to leave hostel on campus as power, water snapped

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a case of disrespect towards the selfless service of frontline warriors in the fight against COVID, 83 interns accommodated inside the campus of Kakatiya Medical College are being asked to leave as the management has decided to close down the hostels.

They have been asked to shift to a nearby hostel (REH) where the common toilets and rooms are in an unhygienic condition. The management has disconnected the water supply and electricity, so that the interns are forced to leave the hostel.

“Our ex-interns used to stay outside the hostel. But the pandemic has forced us to seek accommodation here, as people were reluctant to rent their houses to us. We have been staying at the KMC women’s hostel by paying Rs 5,000 per month, for a period of one year. Initially we were not provided food, which had left us eating outside for the first two months,” said Shreya (name changed), one of the affected interns.

“Just imagine, after giving our best for the service of patients in a 36-hour work shift, we reach our hostel to find electricity and water connections discontinued. A shelter to stay and basic amenities is what we ask for, not luxury,” she told The New Indian Express.

As the interns have been testing positive for Covid-19, they fear that unless proper hygiene is maintained, it would be difficult for them to take care of the patients.