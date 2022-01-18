STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC directs State government to ramp up Covid-19 tests

The court asked the State to conduct up to one lakh tests per day and also asked the government to submit the latest report on the number of RT-PCR and RAT tests being conducted.

Published: 18th January 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 08:01 AM

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Monday, directed the State government to ramp up daily numbers of  Coronavirus diagnostic tests. The court asked the State to conduct up to one lakh tests per day. 

The division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili took on record the Status Report filed by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare and observed that focus should be on airports, bus stations and railway stations while conducting the tests.

The bench also asked the government to submit the latest report on the number of RT-PCR and RAT tests being conducted, by the next date of hearing and posted the batch of  PILs and writ petitions filed by various advocates, NGOs to January 25.

The division bench further directed that the Executive machinery to ensure that vendors and people visiting the vegetable markets must wear masks, maintain social distancing and use sanitisers, apart from maintaining other Covid-19 norms.

Advocate General BS Prasad furnished the Status Report filed by the Director of  Public Health and Family Welfare Department. The report elaborated on the steps taken to curb the further spread of Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, in the State. 

