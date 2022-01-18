TSREDCO steps in to boost EV charging infrastructure

Sunny Baski By

HYDERABAD: Anticipating a steep rise in the number of electric vehicles (EVs) in Hyderabad in the coming days, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) has decided to involve people in EV business.

Anyone who has a parcel of land can approach TSREDCO for establishing EV charging stations and start a business. If they are not interested in setting up their own EV charging stations, they can give their land to agencies on lease and get monthly rent.

According to TSREDCO, it costs Rs 5 lakh for creating a basic EV station that caters to the needs of one four-wheeler and two two-wheelers. The cost can go up to Rs 50 lakh so as to provide 10 chargers and other infrastructure.

Officials said that a 500 yards piece of land will be enough for setting up an EV charging station, which should have amenities like two washrooms and a food court so that EV users can spend their time till the vehicle is charged. It takes around 30 minutes to fully charge a car and 10 minutes for a two-wheeler. Already, the State government has fixed the ceiling for service charges to be levied by the electric vehicle public charging stations. It approved the ceiling cost of service towards electric vehicle charges, installed under State / Central subsidy at Rs 12.06+ applicable GST. This cost would be mostly applicable even here.

If a four-wheeler requires 25 units of power to be fully charged, it costs Rs 300. The vehicle consumes just Rs 6 per kWh at residential places, which is almost half of what the State is charging at public charging stations. Even though the service charge is fixed at Rs 12.06 per kWh, it is still much cheaper than petrol and diesel.

TSREDCO officials also said that oil companies like HPCL, Indian Oil and BPCL are also showing interest in having EV chargers in the existing facility. Since these oil companies have their own fuel outlets and have infrastructure, it only requires charging guns for this facility.

Meanwhile, about 118 vehicle public charging stations are being installed across Hyderabad and would be available soon. These charging stations are coming up under the FAME II scheme.