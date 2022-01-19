All transfers subject to outcome of writ petitions: Telangana HC

TG Naidu By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Tuesday made it clear that all transfers under GO 317 are subject to the outcome of a batch of 27 writ petitions filed in the court, challenging the Government Order. It also directed the State government to file counters in all petitions and listed them for further hearing on April 4.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, heard the batch pleas as the counsel for one of the petitioners contended that the case of his client was not considered as per the seniority list. and apart from that the petitioner is suffering from ill health.

As per Clause 22 of the appendix appended to GO 317, which stated that subject to administrative needs and ensuring balanced composition of local cadre, preferences given by the following special categories of employees may be accommodated as far as practicable, regardless of seniority, on submission or uploading of the required documentary evidence in support of their claim. Though medical grounds for the diseases was listed for considering pleas on priority, the case of the petitioner was not allowed either on seniority or medical grounds. The petitioner had submitted a representation to the respondents bringing to their notice non-consideration of his case.

After hearing the petitions, CJ Sharma told the counsels appearing for the petitioners that this court had, while hearing identical writ petitions, rejected the plea of the petitioners to stay GO Ms No: 317. Additional Advocate General J Ramachander Rao informed the bench that counter affidavits have been filed in some writ petitions and further apprised the court that all the employees, who have been transferred, have reported at their new places of work for duty. He assured the court that counter affidavits in the remaining writ petitions will be filed shortly.