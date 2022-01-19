STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Many officers waiting for posting: PIL at Telangana HC

After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, the division bench agreed with the petitioner and said it was causing heavy loss to the State exchequer.

Published: 19th January 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, asked Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary to the Telangana government, to appear before it on March 14, if the State failed to file a reply in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which said that the government was forcing many officers to wait for posting but paying them salaries with taxpayers’ money. 

The division bench was hearing a PIL filed by a retired employee Bondili Nagadhar Singh. Venkanna, the counsel for the petitioner, submitted to the court a list of all such officers, who have been kept waiting without posting in Revenue Department and Prohibition and Excise Department.

After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, the division bench agreed with the petitioner and said it was causing heavy loss to the State exchequer. Despite repeated opportunities given to the State, no counter affidavit has been filed, said the bench and added that this court is left with no option but to order the Chief Secretary to appear before the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
2,82,970 new Covid cases in India, number of infected highest in 232 days
Errando co-founders (from left to right) Askar Poonthala, Nasly Mohammed, Shameer Pathayakandi and Vinay James Kynadi
World's first WhatsApp-powered delivery service launched in Kerala
Tata Tiago iCNG (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Tata Motors launches CNG-powered Tigor and Tiago at starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh
Image used for representational purpose only.
UK virologist suggests pandemic could end soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp