Many officers waiting for posting: PIL at Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, asked Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary to the Telangana government, to appear before it on March 14, if the State failed to file a reply in the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which said that the government was forcing many officers to wait for posting but paying them salaries with taxpayers’ money.

The division bench was hearing a PIL filed by a retired employee Bondili Nagadhar Singh. Venkanna, the counsel for the petitioner, submitted to the court a list of all such officers, who have been kept waiting without posting in Revenue Department and Prohibition and Excise Department.

After hearing the petitioner’s counsel, the division bench agreed with the petitioner and said it was causing heavy loss to the State exchequer. Despite repeated opportunities given to the State, no counter affidavit has been filed, said the bench and added that this court is left with no option but to order the Chief Secretary to appear before the court.