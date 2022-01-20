DA hiked for Telangana govt employees by 10.01%

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has enhanced dearness allowance (DA) of employees by 10.01 per cent -- from 7.28 per cent to 17.29 per cent -- of the basic pay with monetory benefit from July, 2021. Special Chief Secretary Finance K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders to this effect on Wednesday.

DA from January, 2020 to June, 2021 will remain at 7.28 per cent, while Dearness Relief for pensioners has been increased from 7.28 per cent to 17.29 per cent.

The three instalme-nts of DA, pending from January, 2020, from July, 2020 and January, 2021, have been sanctioned. The DA sanctioned will be paid along with the salary of January, 2022 payable in February, 2022, the orders said.

The revised DA is also applicable to employees of Zilla Parishads, Mandal Paris-hads, Gram Panchayats, Municipalities, Municipal Corporations, Agricultural Market Committees and Zilla Grandhalaya Samasthas, Work Charged Establishment, who are drawing pay in a regular scale of pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2020.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of aided institutions including aided polytechnics who are drawing pay in a regular scale of pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2020. Teaching and non-teaching staff of universities who are drawing pay in a regular scale of pay in the Revised Pay Scales, 2020. The government also sanctioned an ad-hoc increase of `100 per month for part-time assistants and VRAs from July, 2021.