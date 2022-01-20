Dowry case: Ex-IAS officer PV Ramesh, family members served notice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh police served notices to former IAS officer PV Ramesh’s parents residing at Kondapur, in connection with a dowry harassment case registered against them in Patamata police station in Vijayawada. The case was registered against Ramesh’s brother Rajasekhar Joshi and their parents in September 2018.

Ravi Suresh Reddy, Inspector, Patamata PS told to the Express that the notices were served in the 2018 case, asking them to appear for questioning and provide required information. In September 2018, Rajasekhar’s wife Sandhya had lodged a complaint stating that they were married in 1999 and Rajashekar was given Rs 2 lakh in cash, household articles, four acres of mango farm, and a Maruti car.

However, after a few years, Rajesekhar, his parents Subba Rao and Mani, and his sister Aruna started harassing her for additional dowry. Accordingly, a case has been registered against the four persons for harassment under Dowry prohibition Act.