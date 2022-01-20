STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR woos STs only to use them: Bandi

He said there was a need to raise constituency-specific issues on behalf of the people of those ST constituencies, by taking along non-tribals.

Published: 20th January 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses the media at the BJP office in Hyderabad on Sunday | RVK Rao

BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File photo | EPS, RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of inordinately delaying issuing of Recognition of Forest Rights (ROFR) pattas to tribals, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that the TRS raises the issue of podu lands and 12 per cent reservation for STs during elections for political gains, but is not sincere about fulfilling its promises. 

Addressing the coordination meetings with the BJP’s ST lea-ders from 12 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, Sanjay said that the State government had ordered lathi-charge on ST Morcha activists who tried to protect tribal lands in Gurrampodu Thanda in Nalgonda district last year.

He said there was a need to raise constituency-specific issues on behalf of the people of those ST constituencies, by taking along non-tribals.

He said that people were convinced that BJP was an alternative to the TRS in the State and that the conditions were favourable for the BJP win all the 12 Assembly seats reserved for STs in the State. He said the Centre is fully supporting the BJP state unit. 

Comments

