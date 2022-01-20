STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana wants hydrology study before river link project

Telangana irrigation officials have once again reiterated that the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project should be taken up only after the hydrology survey is completed. 

Published: 20th January 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari floods at Bhadrachalam following heavy rains in Telangana

Godavari river

By Express News Service

Participating in the meeting of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA), Irrigation engineer-in-chief C Muralidhar said that the Centre should go ahead with the Godavari-Cauvery link only after the survey and if sufficient water is available.

According to sources, AP officials stated that water availability in the Godavari differed from one study to another. Several studies were carried out on the availability of water, but there was no correlation, they said and urged the NWDA to arrive at one figure on availability of water. 

When the Centre wanted to divert 247 tmcft of Godavari water from Chhattisgarh, via Krishna and Penna rivers, to Cauvery river, the Chhattisgarh government stated that such a large quantity of water was not available in Godavari in their State.

Telangana river linking
