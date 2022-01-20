STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thrips infestation pushes two farmers into debt, both end life

Mounting debts due to Thrips infestation forced two farmers to end their life in Mahabubabad and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts.  

By Express News Service

According to police, a 37-year-old Boda Bhaskar, a resident of Beriwada village of Kesamudram Mandal, consumed pesticide in his agricultural fields and was rushed to Mahabubabad Area Hospital where he passed away undergoing treatment on Wednesday.

In Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 48-year-old S Anantharam also consumed pesticide and passed away on Tuesday midnight at Reddipalle village in Mutharam mandal.

According to information, Bhaskar cultivated red chillis in one acre after borrowing Rs 2.50 lakh. However, the crop fell victim to infestation of new Thrips and left him financially ruined. 

Worried over repaying the loan, Bhaskar left for his field on January 14 where he consumed pesticide. 
Anantharam cultivated cotton in four acres. 

