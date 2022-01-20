Warangal: Over 80 MGM Hospital staff test Covid positive

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The third wave of Covid-19 virus has hit the medical staff hard. In the last three days, over 80 staff members, including house surgeons, doctors, pg students, staff nurses, lab technicians and other medical personnel in MGM Hospital, Warangal have tested positive for the infection.

In fact, the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing every day in Warangal and Hanamkonda districts and the District Medical & Health Officers and MGM Hospital officials are doing their best to arrest the spike.

Following the spike, staff of the MGM Hospital, which is a lifeline for patients in the northern Telangana region, are allowing only one attender inside the premises to take care of admitted patients.

Speaking to Express, MGM Hospital superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao said that the infected staff are in home isolation and have been given medical kits to help them recover. “We have already given instructions to the entire staff, especially those exhibiting symptoms, to go for Rapid Antigen Tests. If any staffer is confirmed positive, we are immediately approving their leave and isolating them. At the same time, the ongoing booster dose administration drive for health staff in the hospital is continuing,” said Rao.

He said that all medical services, including emergency services, are continuing in the hospital. “We are taking all precautionary measures for both inpatients and outpatients in the hospital. The staff is conducting Covid-19 tests on all those who are reaching the hospital with Covid-19 symptoms,” the doctor said.