English medium worries for teacher post aspirants in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The decision of the Telangana government to introduce English medium in State-run schools from next year has left D.Ed and B.Ed candidates with different methodologies worried about their future. They fear that they would lose out if the government prefers candidates with English methodology in the next Teachers Recruitment Test (TRT).

Thousands of Diploma in Education (D.Ed) and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) qualified candidates awaiting the fresh notification are from government District Institute of Education and Training (DIET). These candidates have completed their course in Telugu, Hindi and Urdu methodologies with English as an option.

Aspirants from different methodologies say that if the government starts providing education in English mode, it would naturally recruit teachers from an English medium background and consequently, posts in other mediums will be reduced. Giving priority to English methodology candidates during recruitment would cause loss to them, they say.

Expressing concern, Syed Barkatullah, a D.Ed qualified candidate from Mahabubnagar said, “I have completed my D.Ed in Telugu medium from a government DIET college with English methodology as a subject. In the TRT conducted in 2017, I took both English and Telugu tests but could not clear the English while I passed the Telugu language test. I could not get a job but I am confident that I can clear the Telugu test again and grab a job.”

He said that students who take admission in government DIET colleges are generally from Telugu and Urdu medium while students who come from English medium background study in private DIET colleges. These students can perform better in recruitment tests, Barkatullah said. He said that private students will ultimately have more job opportunities than those who had studied in government colleges as the posts in different mediums would reduce.

On Wednesday, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy had made it clear that the other mediums will continue along with English medium and aspirants from other mediums need not to worry as the recruitment will be done based on eligibility and opportunities will be the same for all.Educationists say students from other mediums won’t lose out on any posts as they also can appear in recruitment tests as many Telugu medium students cleared TRT in 2017.

