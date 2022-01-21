KTR seeks funds for MAUD projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman requesting allocation of funds in the upcoming Union Budget for various works taken up in the State.

The Minister requested for allocation of funds for Mass Rapid Transit Systems (MRTS) along the KPHB- Kokapet- Narsingi corridor. While the preliminary estimates of the MRTS is Rs 3,050 crore, he requested the Centre to sanction 15 percent of the project cost i.e Rs 450 crore.

He asked funds for Warangal Metro -Neo project amounting to Rs 184 crore. Rama Rao stated that this project would be a major milestone in public transport in a tier II city, and requested Centre to sanction 20 percent of the project cost. “The Government of Telangana is exploring the possibility of manufacturing metro-neo coaches in Telangana in conformity to Gol policy of Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan,” he said.

The Minister stated that the State government has embarked on several initiatives like Strategic Road Development Programme, Model Corridors Development and Hyderabad Road Development to improve the transport network not only in Hyderabad but in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration (HUA).

He mentioned that a total of 22 Missing Link roads were taken up and completed, while another 17 such link roads are at various stages of completion. He requested Centre to support the State by extending a contribution of Rs 800 crore i.e one-third of the project cost.

Explaining the need for other projects under the SRDP and its importance in building the road network to boost economic growth of the nation, Rama Rao requested funds for the projects. Under the first phase of SRDP an amount of Rs 5,937 crore was raised by term loan from financial institutions and from sale of municipal bonds and the same is nearing completion, he said.

An east-west connectivity along the Musi River providing connectivity along the Musi River would be a mix of skyways (by raising pillar on Musi River) and 16 kms of at-grade roads on both sides of Musi. The total project cost is Rs 11,500 crore, he said. The Minister also requested funds for six lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction (at Gymkhana Grounds) to ORR Junction near Shamirpet (v) on Rajiv Rahadari-SH 01 and six lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to ORR Junction near Kandlakoya on NH 44 (RR-12).

Matter regarding the land involved for this elevated corridor is under consideration with the Ministry of Defense and the total project cost is about Rs 9,000 crore, the Minister said adding that DPRs for phase II of SRDP stated the estimated cost at Rs 14,000 crore. These include improvement of important roads, construction of flyovers and underpasses for smooth connectivity and widening of important roads. He requested the Centre to provide 10 per cent of the project cost.Highlighting the need for a stronger sewerage network in Hyderabad, the Minister also sought funds for the Comprehensive Sewerage Master Plan (CSMP) .

Vinod Kumar writes to Railway Minister

State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take up railway projects in the State