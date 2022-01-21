STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Searches on to unearth investment of AIADMK leader Anbazhagan in Karimnagar

Published: 21st January 2022

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As part of the raids underway in 58 places linked to former Higher Education Minister and AIADMK leader KP Anbazhagan of Tamil Nadu State, officials of the directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) visited the Karimnagar district  in Telangana on Thursday.  

According to reliable sources, they took the help of local police to identify the properties worth crores believed to belong to the AIADMK leader in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu AIADMK leader invested heavily in properties as well as granite factories. 

It is learnt that apart from Anbazhagan, more than 10 businessmen from Tamil Nadu have invested in granite business in Karimnagar.Incidentally, Anbazhagan is the sixth former AIADMK Minister to be raided by DVAC after the DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu. Sources told that the DVAC may continue searches to unearth the former minister’s investments and assets in the district. With the searches, owners of the granite companies in Karimnagar are on the edge.

