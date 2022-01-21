Telangana HC allows RTC to junk MoU with fuel bunk

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A Venkateswara Reddy, on Thursday vacated an interim stay granted by a single judge on termination of a contract between the TS Road Transport Corporation and the owner of a petrol bunk.

Malothu Nehru, who had entered an MoU with the RTC, had moved the single bench court challenging the decision of the TSRTC to terminate the contract, saying that the termination proceedings were anti-dated. Based on this argument, the single judge bench had suspended proceedings of termination.

Aggrieved by the single judge order, the RTC appealed to the Division Bench and informed the court that the petrol bunk in Hakimpet RTC premises was found to have tampered with the dispenser and this was detected by the legal meteorology wing, upon which the MoU was terminated.