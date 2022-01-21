STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC allows RTC to junk MoU with fuel bunk

Based on this argument, the single judge bench had suspended proceedings of termination.

Published: 21st January 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A Venkateswara Reddy, on Thursday vacated an interim stay granted by a single judge on termination of a contract between the TS Road Transport Corporation and the owner of a petrol bunk. 

Malothu Nehru, who had entered an MoU with the RTC, had moved the single bench court challenging the decision of the TSRTC to terminate the contract, saying that the termination proceedings were anti-dated. Based on this argument, the single judge bench had suspended proceedings of termination.

Aggrieved by the single judge order, the RTC appealed to the Division Bench and informed the court that the petrol bunk in Hakimpet RTC premises was found to have tampered with the dispenser and this was detected by the legal meteorology wing, upon which the MoU was terminated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp