Telangana extends Covid curbs till Jan 31

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has extended Covid-19 restrictions till January 31. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect on Thursday. The State government initially imposed restrictions up to January 10 and later they were extended up to January 20.

In its first GO on January 1, 2022, the government prohibited rallies, public meetings, mass gatherings of all types, including religious, political and cultural events. Wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance, frequent sanitisation and screening at entry points with IR thermometers/thermal scanners are mandatory.