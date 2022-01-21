STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP elections: TRS may not campaign for SP, Akhilesh Yadav due to Covid curbs

Covid derails KCR’s plans to test waters for Federal Front by forcing virtual campaigns  

Published: 21st January 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS may not campaign in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due to Covid-19 restrictions. Though TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is in touch with the anti-BJP parties in the country, he may not go to Uttar Pradesh to campaign for Samajwadi Party’s CM candidate Akhilesh Yadav.

The TRS leaders recalled that though West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered to campaign in UP, Akhilesh wanted her to campaign virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions. Akhilesh has a good rapport with Mamata and other leaders of Trinamool Congress. Despite this, he stuck to the virtual campaign request. 

“Apart from Mamata, some other leaders of other parties too proposed to campaign in UP Assembly polls in favour of SP. However, Akhilesh did not give his nod,” one TRS leader pointed out. With this, TRS leaders did not send any proposal to Akhilesh for campaigning in UP. “If Akhilesh requests, then the TRS leaders may campaign virtually for him,” he said.

The UP Assembly polls will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Counting of votes will be taken up on March 10. The ruling TRS is keenly watching the polls in UP. If the BJP government is ousted after the polls, the TRS chief is likely intensify his anti-BJP stance further.

Rao recently told party leaders that the TRS’ anti-BJP stand would continue and there was no going back. Rao, according to sources, will hold the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting in the last week of this month and finalise the party’s stand to be taken up in the forthcoming Budget session of Parliament. TRS MPs will highlight the broken promises of the Central government in the Budget session of Parliament like establishing the Tribal University, Bayyaram steel plant and others.

Future plans

TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold the TRS Parliamentary Party meeting in the last week of this month and finalise the party’s stand to be taken up in the forthcoming Budget session of the Parliament.

