Dalit Bandhu is best scheme ever: Gangula Kamalakar

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday described Dalit Bandhu as the greatest scheme introduced in the country. 

KARIMNAGAR: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday described Dalit Bandhu as the greatest scheme introduced in the country. 

Addressing a review meeting on Dalit Bandhu with MLAs and MLCs, Collector RV Karnan and cluster officers at the district collectorate, Kamalakar said that in the 74 years since Independence, no Prime Minister of Chief Minister has envisaged welfare schemes like Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has. 

“Dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar are being fulfilled by the TRS government that aims to develop SCs,” Kamalakar said. 

