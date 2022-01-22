STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DVAC probe: Telangana leader disappears

A day after, officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) from Tamil Nadu visited Karimnagar to identify granite companies having links with Tamil Nadu businessmen. 

Published: 22nd January 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Based on reliable information, DVAC visited Karimnagar granite companies in which  AIADMK leader and former minister Anbazhagan had invested.

After interacting with  local police, they learnt about the granite companies having links with businessmen from Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, upon learning about the development, one of the ruling party leaders has been absconding. Reason behind his disappearance is not known, but he has connection with granite business and contractors taking government works.

DVAC AIADMK Karimnagar corruption
Comments

