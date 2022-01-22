DVAC probe: Telangana leader disappears

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after, officials of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) from Tamil Nadu visited Karimnagar to identify granite companies having links with Tamil Nadu businessmen.

Based on reliable information, DVAC visited Karimnagar granite companies in which AIADMK leader and former minister Anbazhagan had invested.

After interacting with local police, they learnt about the granite companies having links with businessmen from Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, upon learning about the development, one of the ruling party leaders has been absconding. Reason behind his disappearance is not known, but he has connection with granite business and contractors taking government works.