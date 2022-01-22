Emaar scam: Telangana HC grants relief for director of Stylish Homes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana, on Friday, granted relief to Stylish Homes director Tummala Ranga Rao, an accused in the APIIC-Emaar scam, who later turned approver in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case. He had approached the High Court questioning the action of Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Ranga Rao was named as an accused and was charged under various sections in the first chargesheet filed by the CBI in Emaar case. Then, he had filed a pardon petition on the grounds that he had extended full cooperation to the CBI, and turned approver for CBI.

He deposed before CBI and also before a magistrate under 164 CrPC and told everything that he knew about sale of villas, the transactions etc., Later the trial court deleted his name and also his firm’s name from the list of accused.

However, recently the ED listed Ranga Rao as an accused. Ranga Rao contended that the CBI case is the basis for ED’s case and challenged Enforcement Directorate action. When CBI has dismissed the case against him, ED cannot continue it, he said. After hearing the petitioner, the High Court stayed the Enforcement Directorate proceedings.