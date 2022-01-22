KTR asks Centre to sanction Rs 898 crore for handloom sector

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has asked Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal to support the handloom and textiles sector in the State by sanctioning Rs 897.92 crore for taking up infrastructure works at Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in Warangal.

He also urged the Centre to finalise the policy for ‘Development of Manufacturing Regions for Textile and Apparel Sector (MRTA)’ so that pro-jects of such scale like KMTP can be suitably benefited.

“The government of Telangana is developing the country’s largest Textile Park called Kakatiya Mega Textile Park in over 1,200 acres in Warangal where state-of the-art manufacturing facilities will be set up through the development strategy based on the ‘Fiber to Fashion’ concept,” Rama Rao wrote.

In his letters, he requested the Centre to sanction Mega Powerloom Cluster at Sircilla and an amount of Rs 49.84 crore from out of the projected outlay of Rs 993.65 crore towards filling various gaps and to implement the components -- infrastructure gaps, modernisation and expansion of production base, monitoring costs of textile park, weaving and apparel park, at Sircilla.

Rama Rao also sought an Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in Telangana. After bifurcation, the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology, Venkatagiri has gone to residuary Andhra Pradesh.

He also requested the Centre to upgrade powerlooms under IN-SITU Scheme, stating that the government of Telangana is willing to contribute 50 per cent of the upgradation cost. “Hence, it is requested to provide an adequate budget to upgrade the remaining 13,886 powerlooms,” Rama Rao wrote.

He asked for the sanction of Block Level Handloom Clusters under the National Handloom Development Progr-amme. The State government has submitted proposals for sanction of 11 Block Level Handloom Clusters under NHDP with total project cost of `14.80 crore for the benefit of 2,579 beneficiaries.

KTR prods Bandi on Central schemes

Rajanna-Sircilla: Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday asked BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar to get the Centre to sanction Rs 897.92 crore for the Mega Textile Park in Warangal. “In the past seven years, the Centre has not introduced a single scheme for the benefit of weavers in the State,” Rama Rao stated. He said that Sanjay should take responsibility and get an Indian Institute of Handloom Technology at Pochampalli sanction.