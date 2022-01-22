Police book eight in Jagtial triple murder case

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Police have registered a case against eight persons in connection with the triple murder that rocked Jagtial on Thursday. According to Police, the accused have been identified as Vanam Durgayya Chinna Gangaiah, Madhu, Pochayya, Shekhar, Kandula Ramulu, Pallani Bhumaya and Kandula Sreenu.

Jagannatha Nageshwar Rao and his two sons, Rambabu and Ramesh, were hacked to death in broad daylight at Tharakarama Nagar in Jagtial. Police said several factors including financial reasons, workplace issues and black magic allegations sparked a heated argument during a meeting of the community members that led to the murder of the trio.

The funeral of the three persons was held amid tight police security on Friday. Following the incident, Police have stepped up vigil in the area.

