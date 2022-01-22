Stripping of Tribal Women: Telangana minister orders probe by Welfare Commissioner

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod has directed the Tribal Welfare Commissioner to conduct a detailed inquiry into an incident involving forest Section Officer N Mahesh allegedly stripping the clothes of tribal women and attacking them in Mulkalapalli mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Four tribal women from Adivasi Gudem and Sakivagu under the Rachannagudem gram panchayat had gone to fetch firewood from the forest when they were confronted by forest beat officers. The section officer was enraged after the tribal women defied his orders to leave the area and has been accused of disrobing the two women.

The women have lodged a complaint with Mulkalapalli police station accusing the section officer of disrobing the women. The section officer has refuted the allegations leveled against him.

The Tribal Welfare Commissioner has instructed ITDA Project Officer to conduct an inquiry into the incident and allegations.

Satyavathi Rathod said that though she had cautioned forest officials not to trouble tribals dependent on forest produce for their domestic needs, repeated incidents like this wouldn't be tolerated at any cost.