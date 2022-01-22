STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag-Delhi AP Express hit by brake snag, train halted for an hour

As soon as smoke was detected near the wheel of S6 coach near Nekkonda railway station, passengers ran out of the train in panic.

Passengers disembark as smoke emanates from the wheels of the Visakhapatnam-Delhi AP Express in Warangal district on Friday.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Passengers on the Visakhapatnam-New Delhi AP Express panicked after smoke emanated from one of the coaches of the train near Warangal on Friday. Officials said a brake jam resulted in smoke emanating from the affected wheels. No one was injured in the incident.

As soon as smoke was detected near the wheel of S6 coach near Nekkonda railway station, passengers ran out of the train in panic. Following this, the train was halted for over an hour at the station. 

On being informed by the loco pilot, the station  master, Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel  and a team from the carriage and wagon repair workshop rushed to the spot. 

Warangal RPF ASI D Narender told reporters that the technical snag was fixed within 20 minutes and the train continued its journey.

