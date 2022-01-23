STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
29 IAS, 12 IPS officers in TS promoted

All of them were retained in their respective posts.

Published: 23rd January 2022 01:41 PM

IPS And IAS

IPS And IAS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 29 IAS officers and 12 IPS officers in the State have been promoted. Four IAS officers — Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Secretary Shailaja Ramaiyer, Minorities Welfare Department Secretary Ahmad Nadeem, Singareni Collieries Company Limited Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar and Commissioner of Cooperation M Veerabrahmaiah got promotions as principal secretaries. 

All of them were retained in their respective posts. Besides, 21 other IAS officers including district Collectors too were promoted and retained in their present posts.

Comments

