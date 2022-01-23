Bandi arrest: LS Privileges panel summons CS, DGP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a complaint lodged by Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee has summoned Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other police officials to attend a sitting of the panel on February 3.

In his January 3 complaint, Sanjay Kumar had alleged that Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana and three other police officials had illegally arrested him and registered false cases against him.

It may be recalled that Sanjay was arrested when he was staging a protest at his camp office in Karimnagar on January 2 against GO 317 issued by the State government.

The police made the arrest after cutting off the power supply, spraying water with a fire extinguisher from the windows, and smashing the doors of the MP’s camp office.

The following day, cases were registered against Sanjay on charges of violating Covid-19 guidelines and obstructing the police party from carrying out its duties. The MP was sent to judicial remand and subsequently got bail from the High Court.

Apart from Somesh Kumar and Mahender Reddy, the others summoned by the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee include Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, V Satyanarayana, Karimnagar ACP Srinivasa Rao, Jagtial DSP Prakash and Karimnagar Inspector Lakshmi Babu.