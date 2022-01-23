STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi arrest: LS Privileges panel summons CS, DGP

The police made the arrest after cutting off the power supply, spraying water with a fire extinguisher from the windows, and smashing the doors of the MP’s camp office. 

Published: 23rd January 2022 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses the media at the BJP office in Hyderabad on Sunday | RVK Rao

BJP Telangana state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (File photo | EPS, RVK Rao)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to a complaint lodged by Karimnagar MP and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee has summoned Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and other police officials to attend a sitting of the panel on February 3. 

In his January 3 complaint, Sanjay Kumar had alleged that Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana and three other police officials had illegally arrested him and registered false cases against him. 

It may be recalled that Sanjay was arrested when he was staging a protest at his camp office in Karimnagar on January 2 against GO 317 issued by the State government. 

ALSO READ | How can Telangana achieve goal without teachers?: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

The police made the arrest after cutting off the power supply, spraying water with a fire extinguisher from the windows, and smashing the doors of the MP’s camp office. 

The following day, cases were registered against Sanjay on charges of violating Covid-19 guidelines and obstructing the police party from carrying out its duties. The MP was sent to judicial remand and subsequently got bail from the High Court.

Apart from Somesh Kumar and Mahender Reddy, the others summoned by the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee include Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta, V Satyanarayana, Karimnagar ACP Srinivasa Rao, Jagtial DSP Prakash and Karimnagar Inspector  Lakshmi Babu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Somesh Kumar Mahender Reddy
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp