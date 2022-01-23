STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre ruining democracy, alleges Yechury

The victory of the farmers’ movement against the Farm Bills has given us the direction to follow, teaching us how a united struggle can bring the government to its knees.

Published: 23rd January 2022 02:06 PM

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury

CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CPM All-India General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who addressed the conference virtually, said that the Centre was not only demolishing all the four pillars of democracy systematically, but was also unilaterally introducing laws and policies in State subjects like agriculture and education without seeking consent of states, thereby destroying the federal structure of the democracy.“The Modi government is hell-bent on destroying the spirit of democracy. 

The victory of the farmers’ movement against the Farm Bills has given us the direction to follow, teaching us how a united struggle can bring the government to its knees. To protect the rights of the people we need to unite all communist forces to strengthen and wage people’s movements with the sole aim of dethroning the Modi government,” he declared.

