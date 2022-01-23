HC permits En-Ripe powder for artificial ripening of fruits

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili permitted the use of ‘En-Ripe’ powder which releases Ethephon gas for artificially ripening of fruits.

The court stated that the Horticulture Department should sensitise all stakeholders to use ‘En-Ripe’ only as an alternative to Ethylene gas and not use it mandatorily as ‘En-Ripe’ is also a compound just like Ethephon which generates Ethylene gas.

The court made it clear that the question of interference with the executive instructions issued by the Telangana government does not arise. The government, certainly after conducting enough research, must have taken the decision to sensitise farmers about use of ‘En-Ripe’, which is again an alternative to Ethylene.

Therefore, it is nobody’s business to question why ‘En-Ripe’ only is being permitted for sale or being used in the State of Telangana, the bench observed.

It does not restrict the petitioner to sell Ethephon as Ethephon is already in use. ‘En-Ripe’ can also be used and the question of interference of this court does not arise, the bench said. While permitting ‘En-Ripe’ powder for artificially ripening of fruits, the division bench dismissed a PIL and two other writ petitions challenging directions issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) permitting the use of Ethephon for artificially ripening of fruits.