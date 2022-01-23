Accused No 2 in the M Naga Ramakrishna family suicide case, Raghavendra Rao’s remand extended

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The judicial remand of Vanama Raghavendra Rao, Accused No 2 in the M Naga Ramakrishna family suicide case, has been extended by another 14 days, i.e till February 4.

With his 14-day remand ending on Saturday, Khammam jail officials produced him virtually before the court due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Naga Ramakrishna, his wife and daughters died in a joint suicide on January 3. Before the shocking incident, Ramakrishna recorded a selfie video in which he named Vanama Raghavendra Rao, son of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, as the person responsible for the suicide.

Ramakrishna also mentioned his mother M Suryavathi and sister K Lova Madhavi’s names in a suicide note. Based on the suicide note, the Palvoncha police registered a case under Section 306 against Raghavendra Rao who was arrested January 8 at Mandalapalli in Dammapet mandal while he was reportedly coming from Andhra Pradesh. He was sent to the Bhadrachalam sub-jail by the court.

Meanwhile, the additional district session judge, Mohammed Abdul Rafi, dismissed the bail petition of Suryavathi and Lova Madhavi.