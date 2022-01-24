Baby with rare disorder gets new life

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A three-month-old baby girl Habiba who fell ill while travelling with her parents on a train and stopped moving had a miraculous rebirth, thanks to the efforts of a doctor in Mahalaxmi Hospital, Mancherial. Habiba’s father Mohammed Rafiq, mother were travelling from New Delhi to Hyderabad by train on January 8. Habiba fell ill and completely stopped moving as the train reached Bellampelly.

The parents who were in complete panic pulled the chain and admitted her in Mahalaxmi Hospital for better treatment.Dr Kumar Varma, who noticed the baby’s shortness of breath and slow heart rate, inserted a tube in the baby’s throat and fitted a ventilator swiftly.An Arterial Blood Gas test (ABG) revealed that the baby’s body was deficient in essential Bicarbonate. Dr Kumar Varma said Habiba was suffering from a rare disease, Cystic Fibrosis. Habiba’s father said he was thankful.