In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case

HYDERABAD: In a first-of-its-kind instance, a clue from e-commerce portal Flipkart helped police prove the conspiracy in the murder of a businessman Mahankali Krishna.

This clue combined with other evidence in the case reported at Medchal of Cyberabad Commissionerate in April 2020, proved that Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. A city court on Monday sentenced them both to rigorous imprisonment for life and also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 each.

The accused Laxmi and Balraj had been in an extramarital relationship for some time and once Krishna came to know about it, they decided to kill him. Balraj went on to order sleeping pills through Flipkart. Laxmi mixed the pills in toddy and gave them to Krishna to consume, but he did not die.

But a few days later, the duo strangulated Krishna with an electric cable and killed him.

After examining the purchase and delivery details obtained from Flipkart to prove the initial conspiracy and the mobile location of both the accused at the time of the murder, and combining this with a bite mark on Balraj's right forehand by Krishna, the court concluded that the duo had killed Krishna and sentenced them.

Balraj had purchased an autorickshaw from Krishna and since then he frequented Krishna's home. Gradually, he started visiting the house even in Krishna's absence and developed a relationship with Laxmi. It was in March 2020 that the duo tried to kill Krishna by giving him sleeping pills, which Balraj had ordered from Flipkart.

In April 2020, when Krishna was asleep at his home, Balraj came to meet Laxmi. Krishna woke up and caught the two in earnest discussion. The duo were quick to overpower him. But in the struggle, Krishna bit Balraj's right forehand before dying. Police during the investigation collected all evidence and produced it before the court. The court completed the trial and delivered the judgement on Monday.