Protests erupt against security camps on Telangana-Chhattishgarh border

Tribal families close to Cherla mandal raise objections demanding that PHCs & schools be set up instead; Police suspect role of Maoists

Published: 24th January 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Security forces

Image used for representational purpose only.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Security forces manning the Telangana-Chhattishgarh border villages are facing new challenges from people backed by Maoists.People in these villages have launched an agitation against the setting up of police base camps and are demanding that facilities like Anganwadi centres, schools and Primary Health Centres are established instead of base camps. 

Tribal families have set up temporary huts where the proposed police base camp was to come up in Rampur village of Chhattishgarh State very close to Cherla mandal of Telangana.The setting up of more than 20 base camps along the border villages in both Telangana and Chhattishgarh has resulted in movement and activities of Maoists reducing in recent days. 

ALSO READ | Couple protest against attacks on non-tribals in Meghalaya

After these base camps were set up, the movement of security personnel has increased in forest areas on the border, and this has effectively posed problems for Maoists. Taking this into account, the governments of both these States are planning to set up more base camps. The Maoists too realised that if they allow more base camps to be set up, their very existence would be threatened. Police officials allege that the Maoists are forcing the local tribals to agitate against the base camps.

Bhadradri-Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt alleged Maoists are behind the agitations against setting up of the base camps. He said that Maoists are creating panic among the tribals and forcing them to take up rallies against police base camps at Kurnavalli, Battinapalli, Kondavai, Korakatpadu, Errampadu and Ramachandrapuram villages in Cherla mandal of Kothagudem.

