Yechury seeks unity of secular forces to thwart ‘fascist agenda’ 

HYDERABAD: Reiterating his long-standing allegation that the sole aim of the BJP was to implement the fascist agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday said that his assessment was being proved true with each passing day. He cautioned that the day is not far when the BJP would declare India as a ‘Hindu State’.

Virtually addressing the second day of the third State Conference of the CPM being held at Turkayamjal in Rangareddy district, Yechuri said that BJP has surrendered the people’s wealth to big corporates by indulging in ‘legalised political corruption’ after forming the government for the second consecutive term at the Centre.

“As part of their communal politics, they had repealed Article 370 and 35 (A). They are introducing Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register as part of that agenda,” he said.Yechury said that there was a dire need to form a large coalition of democratic and secular forces to end the BJP rule.

CPM Secretary for Andhra Pradesh V Srinivasa Rao said that the BJP was trying to create a rift between the two Telugu-speaking States and was looting the States’ resources in the process. He stressed the need for all Telugus living in the spirit of brotherhood after the reorganisation of AP, to stay united and resolve issues like river water sharing through mutual dialogue and without the Centre’s interference. Martyrs of CPM were given rich tributes during the conference, which will conclude on January 25, when resolutions will be passed.