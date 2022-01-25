STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
19th edition of BioAsia to focus on being ‘future ready’, starts on February 24

The event will bring together leaders from the industry, research, innovation and governments from more than 70 countries to address the wide-ranging needs of the healthcare system.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 19th edition of Asia’s largest life sciences and health tech forum BioAsia, the annual flagship event of the State government, will be held on February 24 and 25 in a virtual format.

The theme of this year’s edition is ‘future ready’ and would focus on exploring the industry’s current position and future potential, new approaches and capabilities required to be ready as the life sciences industry develops its growth strategy. The event will bring together leaders from the industry, research, innovation and governments from more than 70 countries to address the wide-ranging needs of the healthcare system. The two-day event will witness a wide array of panels focussing on the future of the life sciences amid the ongoing pandemic and the ways the industry must focus to combat any future pandemics.

Unveiling the dates and theme of the event, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, “Hyderabad has cemented its position as the life sciences hub of the country and the vaccine capital of the world. BioAsia has been an integral part of this extraordinary growth story and the event continues to help us in showcasing the prowess of Hyderabad in particular and India in general to the world.”

Explaining the significance of the global conclave, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, said, “BioAsia is an excellent global forum for biotechnology, pharma and healthcare industries, academia and start-ups to showcase their innovations and network for better connections.”

“Over the years, it has been instrumental in promoting India and Telangana as key-enablers in the global life sciences and allied sectors,” he added.

$2.6 billion of trade  carried out at summit

Over the last 18 years, the BioAsia convention has seen over 270 Letters of Interest (LoI), bilateral co-operation agreements and MoUs getting signed along with trade and investment to an extent of $2.6 billion so far

