CPM further distances itself from TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Monday, the third day of its 3rd State Conference, the CPM adopted a political resolution that would potentially distance it further from the TRS which is looking to cobble up an anti-BJP, anti-Congress alternative at the national level.

The resolution said that the TRS government lacked sincerity in implementing its election assurances. “The TRS government is according priority to its own political benefits rather than resolving the problems of the people,” it said.

The CPM state committee said that though certain welfare schemes of the TRS government were helping the poor, farmers and other backward classes, it was mostly the rich that were benefiting due to the policies of the government.

The resolution pointed that the State government failed to implement assurances like filling up vacant posts, scrapping of outsourcing and contract system, implementation of dole to unemployed youths and construction of 2BHK houses for the poor. “If these schemes were implemented, it would have a tremendous impact on the lives of the poor,” it said.

Though Rythu Bandhu was beneficial to some extent, most of the funds went to rich farmers and those who not cultivating lands, the resolution said.

The TRS government announced attractive schemes like Mana Vooru-Mana Pranalika and Mana Vooru and Man Kooragayalu but they were not implemented and now it has announced another attractive programme Mana Vooru-Mana Badi. “There would be no use of just announcing schemes,” the CPM resolution said. It also found fault with the government for introducing Rs 2.3 lakh-crore Budget for 2021-22. “Though the economy was derailed due to Covid-19, the government showed Rs 60,000 crore excess in the Budget. As a result, spending on SCs, STs, BCs and women's welfare decreased. The debts of the government also touched Rs 2.80 lakh crore. Budget borrowings too are increasing,” it said.

The resolution, however, noticed that the TRS has started opposing the BJP-led Union government. “However, the TRS failed to oppose the communal politics of the BJP in the past,” it said. The resolution said that Congress is only focused on power and is neither exposing the BJP’s communal agenda nor concentrating on peoples’ problems.

Past not perfect, says CPM’s resolution

