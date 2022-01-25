Depressed motivational speaker ends life

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A 34-year-old motivational speaker died by suicide on Monday, allegedly depressed due to chronic health issues, by jumping into the Nizamsagar project.

Kasala Jaipal Reddy took the extreme step at about 5 am, just after putting up a post on Facebook that he wanted to end his life. It was around 6 am that his family members saw the post and alerted the police, who pressed expert divers to retrieve the body. The body was shifted to the government hospital at Banswada for autopsy.

Jaipal Reddy was a native of Allapur village in Pitlam mandal and was well educated. He had settled in Hyderabad and had made a name for himself by taking personality development classes. He also conducted classes in State government schools and had given 7,398 motivational speeches.

Jaipal Reddy’s YouTube videos were hugely popular with students who were aiming to crack competitive exams or were writing their Class X and XII board exams. A smiling persona, Jaipal’s soft, inspirational posts on social media had a huge following. He urged many students who were from Telugu medium schools to pursue their higher education in English. Several youth expressed their shock when the news went viral.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)