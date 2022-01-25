Harish nudges Nirmala on NITI Aayog pending funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Finance Minister T Harish Rao has requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to release all pending dues to the State.

Asking Sitharaman to release backward area grant funds of Rs 900 crore, Harish Rao, in his letter on Monday, demanded that the backward regions grant be extended for five years beyond 2021-22.

He also pointed that the Centre did not release Rs 24,205 crore recommended by NITI Aayog to the State. The State Finance Minister said that the Centre’s share of Centrally Sponsored Schemes being implemented in Telangana were transferred to Andhra Pradesh account in 2014-15, in the first year of formation of the State. “As per the earlier practice, the entire Centre’s share was released to AP by oversight, though it was apportioned in the ratio of population between AP and TS.

The share of Telangana wrongly released to AP amounted to Rs 495.20 crore. Though the matter was taken up with AP government and the Accountant General, the amount is yet to be adjusted to Telangana,” Harish Rao pointed out.

What is TS owed

Fourteenth Finance Commission grants to local bodies Rs 817.61 crore

Rs 723 crore