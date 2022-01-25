STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thirteen police personnel, four others from Telangana to get medals on Republic Day

The awards announced by the Union Home Ministry (MHA) also include three staffers of the prisons department and one from the state fire services

Published: 25th January 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as thirteen police personnel from the Telangana police department including a senior IPS officer have been awarded medals on the occasion of Republic Day. The awards announced by the Union Home Ministry (MHA) also include three staffers of the prisons department and one from the state fire services.  

Chacko Sunny, Commandant, TSSP Battalion III at Ibrahimpatnam, and G Srinivasa Raju, Head Constable working at the Office of the Inspector General, PTO, Hyderabad, have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service awardees are Shahanawaz Qasim, a 2003 batch IPS officer of Telangana Police, who is serving as Director, Minority Welfare, S Ravi Kumar, ADCP Special Branch, Cyberabad, P Shoban Kumar, Additional SP, Jayashankar Bhupalapally district, R Sudharshan, Additional SP, Intelligence Wing and P Srinivasa Rao, DSP, Intelligence Security Wing.

The PM awardees also include G Srinivasulu, DSP, IT & Communications, Technical Services, KM Kiran Kumar, DCP Wanaparthy, Mohd Yakub Khan, RSI Intelligence, B Satyam, ASRI TSSP Battalion VII at Dichpally, M Venkata Ramana Reddy, ARSI Greyhounds and I Koteswar Rao, Head constable TSSP Battalion VIII at Kondapur, Hyderabad.

Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service award has been given to M Panthu, Chief Head Warder, and Ghanta Ratna Rao and B. Narsing Rao, Head Warders in the Telangana Prisons Department.

Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to Kalahasti Venkata Krishna Kumar District Fire Officer, Telangana Fire Services.

