Jobless man ends life, protests erupt

Muthyala Sagar from Bayyaram in Mahabubabad district was depressed at not getting a job.

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Protests erupted in Khammam after an unemployed youth died by suicide on the railway tracks on Tuesday. According to police, Muthyala Sagar hailed from Bayyaram in Mahabubabad district and was depressed at not getting a job.  As news of the suicide spread, leaders of the Congress, BJP and CPI (ML) reached the spot and blamed the State government for the death of the youth. 

The police shifted the body to the area hospital for autopsy, where the politicians continued their protest, demanding compensation for the family of the youth. Demanding `50 lakh as ex-gratia to the family, BJP Kisan Morcha president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and party leader Galla Satyanarayana accused the TRS government of being indifferent. “It is only due to the negligence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that an unemployed youth has died,” they said. 

They demanded that the TRS government tell the people where Neelu, Nidhulu and Niyamakalu (water, funds and jobs) the pink party promised are. “Only members of the KCR family got employment, while the youth sacrificed their lives for statehood are jobless,” the protesters said. Soon after, police rushed to the spot and tried to disperse the protesters. Mild tension prevailed for some time as the argument between the protesters and police got heated. The police however managed to disperse the protesters. Congress and CPI (ML) leaders were also among those who protested.

Phone status as a suicide note

25-year-old Muthyala Sagar was a graduate and had been trying to get a job since long despite being a good student.Before taking the extreme step, Sagar had changed the status on his phone to: “No notifications issued, waiting for job notifications for the last few years”. He also blamed the Chief Minister for his decision. The railway police registered a case and informed Sagar’s parents. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

