KTR tells TRS MPs to up ante for funds in Parliament

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Union Budget session set to begin in Parliament next week, Municipal Administration and Development (MAUD) Minister, K Taraka Rama Rao announced that TRS MPs would fight tooth and nail to ensure that Telangana, especially Hyderabad, gets its rightful share of funds. He instructed all State MPs to raise a strong voice in Parliament during the Budget session on the matter.

Rama Rao pointed to the step-motherly attitude of the Centre towards Hyderabad during the flash floods last year. Not a single rupee was given to Hyderabad, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 1,000 crore to rain-affected Gujarat, he said. The Union Minister and BJP MPs from the State had remained mute spectators to the injustice, the Minister said.

Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates Urban Forest and Chintal lake

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for STP and SNDP works in Quthbullapur circle here on Tuesday, Rama Rao also urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allocate Rs 7,778 crore funds in the upcoming Budget for various works taken up under the MAUD Department in the State. He hoped that BJP MPs would put in efforts to ensure that Telangana received adequate sanctions in the 2022-23 Budget.

Funds needed for infra projects

In a letter to Sitharaman, Rama Rao said the total costs of the various projects was over Rs 48,634 crore and sought Rs 7,778 crore. He asked for financial assistance from the Centre for various projects such as the KPHB-Kokapet-Narsingi MRTS Corridor, Warangal Metro-Neo MRTS project, second installment of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), Musi River Development, East-West Expressway, elevated corridors, construction and link roads.

If the National Highways fails to take up a flyover at Suchitra Junction, the State government would construct one at an estimated cost of Rs 400-Rs 500 crore, he said. He said the State government was planning to give one more opportunity to people to submit applications for regularisation of government and assigned lands that are in possession of private individuals.