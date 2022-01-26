STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR tells TRS MPs to up ante for funds in Parliament

Party lawmakers told to highlight Centre’s ‘step-motherly’ attitude towards Telangana, especially in times of crisis.

Published: 26th January 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K Taraka Rama Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Union Budget session set to begin in Parliament next week, Municipal Administration and Development (MAUD) Minister, K Taraka Rama Rao announced that TRS MPs would fight tooth and nail to ensure that Telangana, especially Hyderabad, gets its rightful share of funds. He instructed all State MPs to raise a strong voice in Parliament during the Budget session on the matter. 

Rama Rao pointed to the step-motherly attitude of the Centre towards Hyderabad during the flash floods last year. Not a single rupee was given to Hyderabad, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi released Rs 1,000 crore to rain-affected Gujarat, he said. The Union Minister and BJP MPs from the State had remained mute spectators to the injustice, the Minister said.

Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurates Urban Forest and Chintal lake 

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for STP and SNDP works in Quthbullapur circle here on Tuesday, Rama Rao also urged Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to allocate Rs 7,778 crore funds in the upcoming Budget for various works taken up under the MAUD Department in the State.  He hoped that BJP MPs would put in efforts to ensure that Telangana received adequate sanctions in the 2022-23 Budget.

Funds needed for infra projects

In a letter to Sitharaman, Rama Rao said the total costs of the various projects was over Rs 48,634 crore and sought Rs 7,778 crore. He asked for financial assistance from the Centre for various projects such as the KPHB-Kokapet-Narsingi MRTS Corridor, Warangal Metro-Neo MRTS project, second installment of Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), Musi River Development, East-West Expressway, elevated corridors, construction and link roads.

If the National Highways fails to take up a flyover at Suchitra Junction, the State government would construct one at an estimated cost of Rs 400-Rs 500 crore, he said. He said the State government was planning to give one more opportunity to people to submit applications for regularisation of government and assigned lands that are in possession of private individuals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MAUD Municipal Administration and Development KT Rama Rao K Taraka Rama Rao Telangana Funds Budget Session
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp