Revanth to contest next election from Kodangal

Revanth emphasised that when he was Kodangal MLA, not a single businessman had been harassed or forced to pay a single rupee.

Published: 26th January 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 05:51 AM

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Malkajgiri MP, A Revanth Reddy, on Tuesday announced that he would contest from Kodangal constituency in next Assembly elections. Revanth alleged that the ruling TRS had failed to fulfill any of the promises made during elections regarding the development of Kodangal. He was addressing a review meeting of the Digital Membership Drive at Kosgi in Narayanpet district. The Congress chief said that the development process came to a halt after TRS won the Kodangal seat in 2018.

“Minister KT Rama Rao had announced the adoption of Kodangal, but he completely forgot about it after winning elections. I dare TRS leaders to an open debate on the development in Kodangal,” he challenged. 
“Why are only Siddipet and Gajwel witnessing the development and not Kodangal,” he asked.  Revanth said that the local MLA was collecting ‘mamool’ (ransom) from every person. Revanth emphasised that when he was Kodangal MLA, not a single businessman had been harassed or forced to pay a single rupee.

He expressed confidence that he would win from Kodangal Assembly in the next elections with a huge majority. He asked the party cadre to stay in touch with the people and hold discussions in all villages on how Kodangal fared when he represented it as MLA. He got emotional while thanking the party cadre for achieving membership of 75,000 in Kodangal. 

