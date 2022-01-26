STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS government has always proven Opposition wrong, says Harish

In addition to the total 17 medical colleges already sanctioned, T Harish Rao said four more colleges would be established in the next few years.

Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY/NAGARKURNOOL: Minister for Health and Family Welfare T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that the State government was continuously proving the Opposition’s apprehensions wrong, be it in the implementation of schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, or the recent Mana Ooru Mana Badi initiative.

He recollected the incident when Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had announced on the floor of the Assembly that farmers would be given a 24-hour free power supply, which was ridiculed by the then Leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy who stated he would campaign for TRS if that was implemented. 

Addressing the media after inaugurating the 50-bed Mother and Child Hospital (MCH) in Kollapur mandal headquarters of Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday, Harish questioned why BJP and Congress were opposing upgrading of government schools to English Medium. Criticising BJP for opposing allocation of cadre through GO 317, which was nothing but opposing the creation of job vacancies, he wondered whether BJP didn’t want the poor to study in English medium. 

Earlier during the day, he inaugurated a 180-bed MCH constructed at a cost of `17 crore in Wanaparthy. Speaking to the media, he said that 23 more Special Newborn Care Units (SNCU) were going to be established in the Mother and Child Hospitals (MCH) being constructed across the State at a cost of `14.26 crore in the near future under the National Health Mission.

He said that Wanaparthy’s MCH was the 13th among the 23 MCHs being constructed across the State, for which a total of `407 crore was being spent. “While it was a big deal for earlier governments to start a single medical college in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the State government is going to start eight new medical colleges out of the 17 medical colleges sanctioned, in the next academic year, Harish said.   

In addition to the total 17 medical colleges already sanctioned, he said four more colleges would be established in the next few years.

