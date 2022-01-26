TSNPDCL to ensure 24x7 power during jatara

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSNPDCL) is close to completing arrangements for the continent’s biggest tribal fair- Sammakka Sarakka jatara from February 16 at Medaram village in Mulugu district. The TSNPDCL took up the arrangements with an estimated outlay of Rs 9.85 crore to ensure an uninterrupted and quality power supply for the jatara.

These funds were allocated for major works of 132/33 KV substation at Pasara, two 33 KV feeders exclusively for the jatara, 33/11kv two substations of 1x5MVA, 2 ×8 MVA power transformers of 11 KV, 6.3KV, LT line and distribution. The 35-km 11KV line, 71.03-km LT line and 63 KV line will be installed at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

Speaking to Express, TSNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Annamaneni Gopal Rao stated that 90 percent of the works have been completed and the remaining works will be completed in a week. He ensured a round-the-clock power supply at the jatara site and surrounding villages. “A total of 198 transformers of various capacities and substations will provide the power needed,” Gopal Rao said.

He said that an officer of the rank of director and two chief engineers will be deputed on duty throughout the Jathara. They will be assisted by 200 engineers and 300 operations and maintenance staff who would be on duty round the clock from February 12 to February 21, said Gopal Rao. He stated that 50 skilled workers with vehicles and material will be available at the substations and specific locations the jatara to handle any emergency.

Monitoring of supply position at DTRS and substations will be done from the control room located at jatara site as well as the corporate office in Warangal, Gopal Rao said.“We are taking all Covid precautions and have ensured all our staff have been vaccinated with two doses. We will also appeal to the Health officials to set up a medical camp and an isolation centre for any of our staff infected during the jatara,” said Gopal Rao.